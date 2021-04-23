Jessica Mack, Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, said they responded to the Churn Creek fire yesterday afternoon and has this update.

“The current size is 64 hectares. We did see some growth last night but that was mostly due to it being located in steep terrain and the windy conditions that we were experiencing yesterday. Today (April 23) the fire behavior is considered to be Rank 1 which means that it is a smoldering ground fire with no open flame.”

Mack added that they have 30 BC Wildfire Service personnel on-site with the support of a helicopter and two water tenders.

The cause is suspected to be human-caused but it’s currently under investigation.

“We did have a prescribed burn that was within the Churn Creek Protected area but that was on the west side of the Fraser River and this fire is located on the east side.” Mack said, “The prescribed burn was several kilometers south of this current incident.”