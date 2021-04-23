The Quesnel School District has been approved by the Ministry of Education for a couple of capital projects.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends goes over the details…

“One includes a Dragon Lake School exterior envelope upgrade, which will include upgrading the insulation value, siding, cladding and the overall exterior finishes of that school. The other project was Nazko Valley Elementary was approved for an HVAC upgrade, so their heating system is at end of life, so we’ll get a new heating system.”

The budget for the Dragon Lake school project is 800 thousand dollars, while the Nazko heating system is expected to cost 380 thousand dollars.

Both are expected to be completed by the end of March of next year.

Woollends says this is the first of two announcements that the Ministry will make this year for capital projects.

“The second set of announcements was waiting on the budget approval which happened this week, so we’re expecting in the beginning/mid May that we’ll get the second letter with any additional announcements of capital projects.”

Woollends says the next set of announcement would be things like playgrounds that have been approved, any additional School Enhancement projects or Carbon Neutral capital programs, as well as money for new buses.