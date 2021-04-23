Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation Bruce Ralston says a 30-day extension has been granted to allow further consultation for Gibraltar Mines.

On Tuesday, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb told City Council he learned between 40 to 60 people would be laid off from the Gibraltar East Pit mining site, and said ‘bureaucratic roadblocks’ were to blame.

Ralston says he is “very concerned to hear that workers may be laid off their positions at Gibraltar Mine, and hopes the situation can be resolved with minimal impacts.”

Minister Ralston says the understanding is the Province is consulting on the permit changes, and an extension was granted until May 7th to allow time for further consultation.

“We are working diligently to see this resolved as quickly as possible,” Ralston says, “Our government’s priority is to ensure all voices are heard during the consultation process and that projects are processed in a fair and timely manner.”