According to Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre President Murray Casey, there are only about 15 to 20 people in the South Cariboo speaking the Secwepemc language. He wants to grow that number.

Casey will be hosting an online workshop teaching people the Secwepemc language. “It’s the First Nations language from this area [100 Mile House] as far as Williams Lake and down to Kamloops, and down to the Salmon Arm area,” Casey explains, “It would be nice if anybody who wants to learn some of the Shuswap language or even some basic First Nation language, they’re more than welcome to.”

Casey says the workshop is open to anyone who is interested, no matter where they are. “I’ve got some people from Kamloops and 100 Mile that are interested, anybody is welcome,” Casey says.

Anyone who is interested can register at the Stemete7uw’i website.