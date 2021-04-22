The BC High School Rodeo Association (BCHSRA) is cancelling the regional and regular season rodeos for the remainder of the spring.

BCHSRA President Tyler Kosick said in a letter to members the board of directors was faced with a tough decision after the latest mandates were handed down from the provincial government. He says rodeos were planned for the spring, but the BCHSRA can’t ask members to disobey a direct Public Health Order. “The media attention, the possibility of fines, and the future inability to host rodeos, the black eye it could give us with our national, provincial, and regional sponsors could be long lasting,” Kosick explains.

Kosick says it’s extremely frustrating to see rodeos running in Alberta with a full government exemption.

Regional and regular season rodeos have been cancelled for the remainder of the spring, but Kosick says the BCHSRA will continue to fight for the Junior and Senior provincial championships.

Kosick finished his letter by encouraging kids to continue practicing. “Get some kids out for a chute dogging and steer wrestling practice, barrel jackpot or pole bending exhibition,” Kosick says, “Call your local stock contractor to see if you can jump on a bronc or a bull or rope some calves. Keep rodeo alive and know we are all here working towards our common goal of getting back to normal.”