The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) along with three other associations under the BC Regional Tourism Secretariat are signing a letter of commitment to pursue the Responsible Tourism Institute’s Biosphere certification.

The Responsible Tourism Institute is an international non-profit organization that works with various tourism associations around the world by developing new ways of travelling and knowing the planet, which includes the Biosphere certification. The Biosphere certification is based on established standards and targets aligned with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals in areas such as climate change, social, economy, and culture, and is evaluated on an annual basis.

The CCCTA says they are looking forward to building collaborative new partnerships, setting new strategic goals and objectives to support stewarding and regenerating the region’s tourism assets, and supporting responsible growth of the sector to ensure a sustainable equilibrium between the socio-cultural, economic, and natural environment.

“Today demonstrates a commitment of the long-term values upheld by the CCCTA,” says CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker, “Both the board and team have long led with sustainability at the core of decisions, programs and practices so it is fitting to sign this public declaration recognizing the efforts of so many, including our regional partners.”

There are three other BC tourism associations joining the CCCTA in signing a letter of commitment. Tourism Vancouver Island, the Kootenay Rockies Tourism Association, and the Northern BC Tourism Association have signed as well.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Group is one of only 34 tourism organizations in the world and the only one in Canada to achieve the Biosphere Certification.