10 Mile Lake Fire Chief Jim Sales says they were called to a structure fire on 10 Mile Lake Road early Thursday morning at 1-16 am.

“When we got there the roof was fully engulfed. We had 10 firefighters and mutual aid from Barlow Creek and Quesnel. I think it took 2 1/2 hours to knock it down and another hour to clean it up, mop it up.

Sales says there was substantial damage.

“Basically what happened was the roof caved in, so the rest of the house looks not too bad but the roof and the garage and the house structure has caved into the house, but the inside of the house really didn’t burn.”

Sales says a couple and their pet all managed to get out safely.

He says he believes that the fire started in the attic