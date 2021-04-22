For the fifty-first year, Earth Day will be celebrated today by more than a billion people to draw attention to the urgency of the climate crisis.

Brianna van de Wijngaard Communications Coordinator with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society said there are many ways to make a difference.

“One of the most important changes you could make at home is just reducing how much waste you actually produce. Another area we focus on is Water Conservation and Preservation, you know, just reducing how much water we use outside, for cleaning and in our gardens so that we lessen the strain on our water system.”

When it comes to household waste, she said people are encouraged to check out the Cariboo Regional District website to find out what can be recycled which is often more than people realize.

Wijngaard added that composting is another way to do your part as sixty percent of our waste a lot of the time is food.

The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, when San Francisco activist John McConnell and Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson separately asked Americans to join in a grassroots demonstration.