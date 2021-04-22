A suspect charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Quesnel has pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him.

According to BC Court Services, 30-year old Trenton Stump has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated assault.

He was also facing one count of assault with a weapon.

Stump is due back in court on June 29th for a Psychiatric report.

He was arrested back on February 9th after Quesnel RCMP were called to Seasons House in the 100 block of Carson Avenue.

Police say they were responding to a 9-1-1 call that someone has been stabbed, and upon arrival they say they located a male with several stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.