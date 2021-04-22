Last week the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo quadrupled from the week before.

According to the newest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo’s local health regions between April 11th and 17th. The week before there were only 3 new cases.

The Cariboo/Chilcotin local health region accounted for 7 of last week’s new cases. There was only 1 in the region the previous week. Interior Health reported a potential exposure at Lake City Secondary in Williams Lake on April 8th and 9th.

Quesnel’s local health region saw an increase as well. 5 cases were reported in the area last week, up from 2 the week before.

The 100 Mile House local health region reported zero cases for the second week in a row.