The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to Lear Road at around ten minutes to two on Wednesday afternoon.

Outgoing Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier describes the scene.

“Upon arrival the entire delta side of the structure was fully involved and members of the Silva Gro Nursery were trying to control the fire with extinguishers. As soon as we arrived on scene we set up a fire hose and started attacking the fire.”

Gauthier says the trailer was too far gone to save.

“When I came on scene the entire delta side. So basically the trailer is about 60 feet long, so if you are facing the trailer, the right side of the trailer was fully involved.”

We asked Gauthier if there were any injuries.

“We know some people that were fighting the fire were taken to the hospital as a safety precaution, due to the smoke.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Fire Department was called to what used to be known as Silva Gro.

It is now owned by PRT Nursery.

On March 29th, there was a fire in the main building that was contained to an area where the main electrical box was.

The two fires are not related.