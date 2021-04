Quesnel RCMP say Sidney Ryan Boyd hasn’t been seen since April 5th in the downtown core, but they are following up on several possible sightings in the area.

Boyd is described as a 27-year old indigenous male, who is five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

He has short black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.