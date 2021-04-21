With strong winds forecast across the Cariboo Fire Centre today and tomorrow, BC Wildfire Service urges members of the public and industry personnel to use extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning and consider postponing burning until a calmer day.

This afternoon, winds will be 20 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and are expected to remain moderate to strong through the night and tomorrow, except for in the western Chilcotin which will see a small decrease overnight.

BC Wildfire Service staff are monitoring the situation very closely and strongly urge the public to wait until these windy conditions pass prior to burning.

BC Wildfire Service reminds you to never burn in windy conditions as weather conditions can change quickly and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

Burn registration holders are encouraged to check on piles that were burned throughout the winter to ensure they are fully extinguished.

There is always the potential for winter burn piles to “holdover” until spring.

What that means is burn piles can and do burn deep and smolder until the spring when warm weather and snow-free conditions allow these smoldering fire to become active and turn into a wildfire.

