Quesnel and Williams Lake are in the top 200 out of 415 Canadian cities ranked by MacLeans.

The rankings were based on a number of factors, including population, average value of primary real estate, property tax as percent of average income, weather factors, and health, safety and community factors.

Each of these factors had a weighted point value with subcategories. For example, health has 11 points, with subcategories of specialists per 100,000 residents in the health region for 4 points, doctors’ offices per 100,000 residents for 3 points, and hospitals nearby for 4 points.

Quesnel was ranked 100th, with the top three features being internet access, affordability, and community respectively.

Williams Lake was ranked 196th, with the respective top three features being internet access, community, and affordability.

Among the 60 BC communities listed, Quesnel was 27th, and Williams Lake was 51st.

Halifax was listed as the number one city in Canada, with the top three features being internet access, amenities, and health respectively.

100 Mile House was not included on the list.