A few areas in Williams Lake will look a lot cleaner for Earth Day tomorrow.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake will be partnering with local realtor Trevor Bigg, for a garbage pickup in a few areas around Williams Lake. Bigg says the event will start at the Corner of Oliver Street and 3rd Avenue at 3:30 tomorrow, and at the end of the event, there will be prizes for those who show up.

“We’ve got four routes we’ve picked, one is right in the downtown location, another one is Boitanio Park,” Bigg explains, “We’ve got a couple other maps we’re just finalizing because we’re also trying to organize pickup points for the piles of garbage. We don’t expect everyone to bring all their garbage back to the downtown centre.” Bigg added they will staying away from areas in Boitanio Park where controlled burns are happening, and will be sticking closer to the city side of the park. Pinchers, garbage bags, safety vests, and gloves will be provided. “We’ve had an awesome community outreach, and the community support has been incredible,” Bigg added.

Bigg says COVID-19 protocols will be in effect for the pickup. There’s an online registration, and anyone who wishes to attend will have to sign in.