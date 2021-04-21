A major funding announcement regarding the Quesnel Regional Airport was announced at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

It involved a funding request from the City to Transport Canada under the Airport Capital Assistance Program.

Jeff Norburn is the Director of the Community Services with the City

“We received confirmation from Transport Canada that the grant was successful a couple of weeks ago, and the grant will provide 7 million 162 thousand 526 dollars for the rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and apron at the airport.”

Norburn noted that a certified resolution from Council was required to enter into a contribution agreement with Transport Canada.

That included a condition that the City would pay for any budget overruns.

“That Quesnel City Council agrees to assume all project costs above the level approved by the Minister, being $7,162,526.

Norburn added however, that the grant was expected to cover 100 percent of the cost of the project.