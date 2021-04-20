4000 road hit with landslide (Photo provided by Rosa Chantyman)

A landslide has closed the 4000 road west of Nazko.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has confirmed that THE 4000 Road has been closed for geotechnical assessment.

The slide was reported on Monday morning by the natural resource manager for the Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation.

The slide is at 21.5 kilometre, approximately 27 kilometres west of Nazko and 135 kilometres west of Quesnel.

Alternate routes are available via the 3900 Road or Kluskus Connector Road.