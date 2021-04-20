100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Nilesen said on Saturday night (April 17th) Police along with North District Highway Patrol, Cariboo Regional Crime Reduction Unit members, BC Conservation Officers, and area intelligence analysts out of Williams Lake RCMP, participated in this event which was a great success.

“They stopped a large number of vehicles,” Nielsen said, “Including several occupied by local prolific offenders in the area and several different types of investigations occurred including excessive speed, impaired driving, there were outstanding warrants, as well as several violation tickets including some fish and wildlife violations.”

Nielsen added that they’ve been trying to do these joint force operation traffic initiatives at least once a month with joint units depending on availability but certainly between 100 Mile House RCMP and the Highway Patrol Unit they’ve been trying to do it on a fairly regular basis.

The joint force operation was organized by the local BC Highway Patrol Traffic Enforcement Unit.