Interior Health surpassed 225-thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout the Interior.

In a news release yesterday, Interior health said they have given 220,216 first doses and 13,775-second doses of vaccine to people throughout the Interior region for a total of 233,991 administered doses.

Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said “I would like to thank each and every person who has been involved in this immunization campaign.” From people helping book appointments to those applauding as vaccinated people walk out the door and everyone in between, we are so grateful for the incredible effort behind this campaign.”

In the Northern Health Region, a total of 71,609 doses were administered.

68,158 were first doses and 2,911 were second doses of the vaccine.