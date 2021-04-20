A referendum on a proposed upgrade to the pool facilities at the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre now has the blessing of the Cariboo Regional District.

The question, asking residents for authorization to borrow up to 20 million dollars, was endorsed late Friday.

CRD spokesperson Mary Sjostrom says there will be a lengthy communication process prior to the vote on June 19th.

“We are going to have an information handout, there will be a mailer that will be sent out to all the households, as well as there will be regular publications, they will be on the website. There is going to be an interactive map that staff is working on that will be available so that the voters can check if they’re eligible to vote.”

Sjostrom says CRD residents must be within the sub regional recreation boundary to vote.

She says they will also be using social media to get the information out.

“One date that has been nailed down is, it is in the evening on May 5th, but I don’t yet have a time. It hasn’t been determined. It is going to be what you call a Facebook Live town hall, and that will be a question and answer session, and people will be able to send in their questions and address them to who they wish. The staff from both the City of Quesnel and the Cariboo Regional District will be present, as well as Mayor Simpson and myself on behalf of the Regional District.”

Sjostrom says the cost for borrowing, over 25 years, will be 45 dollars per 100 thousand dollars worth of assessment.

The upgrade would include a larger leisure pool, a lazy river, tots’ play area and a new hot tub and saunas, a new viewing area, improvements to the change rooms as well as mechanical and HVAC upgrades.

If the referendum is successful, the construction period would be between 12 and 14 months.