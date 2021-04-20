A fingerprint returned a boat to it’s lawful over the weekend in the South Cariboo.

On Saturday 100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Sevend Neilsen said police attended a report of a theft of a boat from Qua Place in 108 Mile Ranch.

The owner said his unregistered 1986 12-foot Harborcraft aluminum boat had been stolen from his front yard over the past couple of weeks while he was away, or since the ice had thawed enough to free the boat from the frozen ground.

Nielsen said through the owners’ actions on social media, a witness identified a boat matching the description at the 108 Heritage site.

When the owner checked it out, Nielsen said he was able to identify it was his from his fingerprint imprinted on a repaired spot along the outside edge of the boat.

100 Mile House RCMP has no suspects or witnesses at this time and is continuing to look for more information on the theft.