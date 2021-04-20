BC Wildfire Service crews are working on a fire today (April 19) at the 8-kilometer mark on the 1200 Road approximately 38 kilometers west of Quesnel.

“This fire is 12 hectares in size and is out of control,” Helena Marken. Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre said, “There are 15 BC Wildfire personnel on scene and their tactics today (April 19)are establishing a hose way and cutting the fuel from around the fire and they are also working to create a 25-foot block line.”

Other fires that crews are attending in the Cariboo include one near Canim Lake Near Resort Road which is 4 point 3 hectares in size and is under control.

Marken also gave an update on the two fires in the Chilcotin starting with the one at Anahim Flats.

“That fire is still 35 hectares in size and there’s been no growth since it initially started and the fire is under control. 13 BC Wildfire Service personnel are on site today patrolling and mopping up. The Alexis Creek Refuse site is 13 point 1 hectares and there has been no growth since it initially started and that fire is under control as well and BC Wildfire Service is monitoring that fire.”

Six BC Wildfire Service personnel and a water tender are also working at a fire that’s zero point three hectares in size 7 kilometers northwest of Mcleese Lake.

Marken said the status is “being held” which indicates that the resources committed to the fire, sufficient suppression has been taken so the fire is likely to not spread beyond its pre-determined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

“Crews there are working today (April 19) to establish a block line around the fire and they’re digging through and extinguishing smoldering burms within the fire.” Marken said.