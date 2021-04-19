(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Health measures and restrictions will remain in place for at least another five weeks to address high rates of COVID-19 transmission, the province says.

Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry along with Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at a press conference today (Monday).

Current restrictions include a ban on indoor dining and fitness groups, as well as indoor social gatherings and events.

“We are in a serious situation, but we require serious measures if we are going to get to the May long weekend and salvage our summer,” said Horgan during the briefing today (Monday).

“Stay in your community. This is not the time to go load up the Winnebago and travel around British Columbia.”

B.C. will also be implementing new travel restrictions on Friday to limit travel between health authorities and provinces.

Bookings from outside of health areas will be eliminated, and random traffic stops, similar to the counterattack campaign, will be set up to help enforce the new measures.

Horgan says “no additional authority” will be granted to police, and consultation will be done with BIPOC communities to make sure people aren’t unfairly targeted.

Signs will also be constructed at the B.C. and Alberta border, reminding people to not travel unless it is essential.

Doctor Henry says the provincial curve is slowly trending downwards, meaning the measures are beginning to have an effect.

“We aren’t seeing continued rapid growth, however, we are still in a very challenging situation,” she said.

British Columbians are asked to be mindful of traveling outside of their communities and health regions, and reduce indoor and outdoor contacts.

AstraZeneca will be available in pharmacies to people over the age of 40.

In addition, AstraZeneca will also be used to curb transmission in communities with high caseloads, including Dawson Creek, to complement the pharmacy-based program.

COVID-19 by the numbers today:

Friday to Saturday – +1,027

Saturday to Sunday – +933

Sunday to Monday – +1,000

Total new cases – +2,960

B.C. total cases – 120,040

B.C. active cases – +9,353

Hospitalizations and ICU – 441/138

New deaths: +8

Death toll: 1538

Health authority breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal – +696

Fraser Health – +1845

Island Health – +108

Interior Health – +211

Northern Health – +100