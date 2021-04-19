The first person to receive the vaccine in the Northern Health region was Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George. (photo from Northern Health)

Upgrades to BC’s Employment Standards Act will provide workers up to three hours of paid leave to get each dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know that many workers can’t afford to lose pay, and we need to make sure that it’s as easy as possible for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“This paid leave will ensure that no one will have to choose between losing pay and getting their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the province, the amendments expand on the regulatory improvements made earlier this month.

“Bringing in a paid leave for a set few hours for staff to get a vaccination is an opportunity for businesses to look at this as an investment in a future free of COVID-19, which will be good for their business and their bottom line, and ultimately economic recovery for all industries,” said Anita Huberman, CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

If passed, the effective date will be retroactive to today (April 19th).