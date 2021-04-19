33-year old Cory Todd Siebolts, who is from the Hagensborg area, is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, and resisting arrest.

More charges could also be coming as RCMP say drugs and a handgun were also seized during his arrest last week.

A 30-year old woman was also arrested but she has so far not been charged.

Siebolts is due back in court on May 11th.

The charges are in connection with a police incident on Thursday night.

RCMP say a vehicle was travelling at speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour on Highway 97 near Edwards Road when they first attempted to stop it.

A spike belt was deployed on the north side of the Quesnel River Bridge to deflate the tires, although police say the driver still attempted to flee and made contact with two civilian vehicles, before reversing and ramming an RCMP cruiser.

Police say they eventually made an arrest using a taser and pepper spray.