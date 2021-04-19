(From the files of Brenden Pawliw MYPGNow.com staff)

Kandola Forest Products is reopening the specialty sawmill formerly known as C&C Wood Products in Quesnel.

At its peak, the sawmill employed approximately 185 people. With the reopening, Kandola will be bringing back about 90 local full-time jobs to the city by the end of this year.

Among those returning are several key employees who previously worked at the operation.

“We are confident that we will restore the sawmill as a successful, stable, long-term employer and

operator in the City of Quesnel, given the thoughtful and thorough due diligence we undertook in

considering our purchase,” said Neal Kandola, President and CEO of Kandola Forest Products.

“Over the coming years, we will be exploring further investments that will increase our employee numbers to

greater than previous peak numbers.”

C&C Wood Products filed for bankruptcy back in June of 2020 and halted operations.

Production at the sawmill will begin later this month, remanufacturing lumber into value-added

products such as engineered wood, interior wall paneling and shiplap, and mass timber glulam products.

Kandola’s customers include large retailers and building centers throughout Canada and the United States.