The City of Williams Lake is currently conducting routine maintenance of its deep wells and pumps and one well is currently out of service.

Director of Municipal Services, Rob Warnock says the pump and motor on that well are being rebuilt and due to parts shortages and shipping delays it’s expected to be in service near the end of May.

He added a second well was recently redeveloped as it experienced a drop in flow from consolidation and is expected to be in service pending potability testing.

Williams Lake residents are asked to reduce some activities such as irrigation, washing boulevards and driveways, and other water-heavy activities.