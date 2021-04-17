A temporary security fence has been installed around the affected area of a landslide that occurred Sunday on the bank behind Carson Elementary School in Quesnel.

The Quesnel School District said in a news release at this time the play structures at the school are behind that fencing and off-limits for students and public use.

After the Quesnel School District consulted with a geotechnical engineer the remaining school site and the playing field were deemed to be safe.

The site is being monitored daily by the Quesnel School District who is working with a geotechnical engineer to determine the cause of the landslide and the impacts on the site.

The School District also said in the release that they will update the school community when new information is available