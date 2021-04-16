Another pair of wildfires were discovered in the Cariboo yesterday (Thursday), but are now under control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, one of the wildfires was near Deep Creek, north of Williams Lake. This fire has already been extinguished.

The other one is near the Alexis Creek dump and is 13.1 hectares in size. Wildfire Information Officer Helena Marken says 11 firefighters were on the scene of the fire today, and it is now under control.

Marken says these types of fires are not uncommon this type of year. She says a lot of the grass is still dead from the winter and hasn’t had a chance to green up, making the grass volatile. She added that windy and warm conditions are adding to the volatility as well.