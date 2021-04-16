Quesnel residents are reminded to avoid the areas of Panorama Ridge and Dragon Hill Road until further notice due to the potential risk of landslide.

As a result of the land movement, these areas have become potentially hazardous which includes the use of the trail systems in both locations.

In a news release, the City is asking people not to use or visit the trails located around Panorama Ridge.

Bryce trail and the mountain biking trails south of the Quesnel and District Recreation Centre are still available for use, but the adjoining backtrails through the downgrade/hillside of Dragon Hill Road and Panorama Ridge are considered unsafe at this time and should not be used.

A team of specialists are evaluating areas of potential movement and will continue throughout the coming days.

The City of Quesnel reminds residents to be vigilant and stay away from areas with land slippage and areas that may be experiencing high water levels and fast-flowing water along river banks as they may be unstable and dangerous.