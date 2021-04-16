The Cariboo Fire Centre is starting prescribed burns in and around Williams Lake starting next week.

Burns will be happening right in Williams Lake, in Boitanio Park and the Stampede Park Grounds, starting on Tuesday, April 20th. The goal of these burns is to reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading within the city limits, and to promote the growth of local plant species. BC Wildfire Service staff and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department to carefully prepare, control and monitor the fires at all times. Smoke and flames will be visible from Highway 97 and to residents in Williams Lake and surrounding areas.

Starting on Monday, April 19th, burns will start at the Chimney Lake North Recreation Site, the Chimney Lake Centre Recreation Site, the Felker Lake Recreation Site. These burns will be small and will continue until April 30th, with the goal of reducing the risk of wildfire in the area.

A prescribed burn will also start near Neewa Creek on Monday. According to the Cariboo fire centre, this burn will cover around 26.5 hectares in size. The goal of this burn is to restore native grasslands through low to moderate intensity ground fire. This project is being administered by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations, and Rural Development with the assistance of the BC Wildfire Service.