Two people have been arrested following a fight involving bear spray and flares.

100 Mile House RCMP was called to Lac La Hache last night (Thursday) for a report of a fight in progress in the 4800 block of Eagle Avenue. It was reported by witnesses that a group of people had a short fight until a man bear sprayed two victims, and fired what was considered to be some type of flare or bear banger at the victims. Some of the witnesses described a sound similar to a firearm, but also a streaking object arc travelling away from the flight location. The victims had reportedly fled back to their residence before RCMP arrived, and the suspects had returned home as well.

According to RCMP, the two suspects, one male and one female, refused to come out and be safely arrested. Police say the suspects yelled at them and made hand gestures through windows and doorways. Police continued to try to get the suspects to leave the residence over loud hailer and police radio dispatchers, with no success.

At that point, a Feeney warrant, which is a warrant specifically to enter a dwelling house to arrest a person named in the warrant, was sought to gain entry to arrest the 28-year-old male suspect, who is known to police, and granted immediately by the Judicial Justice Centre. Police say the entry plan was completed, and the male suspect was arrested without incident.

Police say further information was brought forward by witnesses, which resulted in a 50-year-old female suspect, who is also known to police, being arrested as well. She was transported to hospital for injuries she had sustained in the earlier altercation.

Both the male and female suspects were lodged in cells while police continue their investigation, which is ongoing. RCMP say they believe this was a localized event, and there is no further risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this event can contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or they can go to BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous. 100 Mile House RCMP thank the residents of Lac La Hache for their cooperation during this high-stress event in their neighbourhood.