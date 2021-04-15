A Dust Advisory was issued just before noon today (April 15th) from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Northern Health Authority.

The Dust Advisory is in effect until further notice and was issued because of high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation.

The advisory stated levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.