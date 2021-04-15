The City of Quesnel has ordered a state of local emergency due to the risk of a landslide in the area of Dragon Hill Road.

The state of local emergency will allow the city to respond to the threat of erosion which could potentially result in the destruction of infrastructure and property, and create risks to public safety.

The City has also issued an evacuation order f0r 1927 Dragon Hill Road, and an evacuation alert for adjoining properties on Dragon Hill Road.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs for their own safety, as well as the safety of city crews. Any use of the trails alone Dragon Hill Road is also forbidden.

The City of Quesnel is working with Emergency Management BC to monitor the situation and will provide updates when available.

Anyone who sees any land movement is asked to call City Hall at 250-992-2111 or call Director of Emergency Services, Sylvain Gauthier at 250-991-9738.