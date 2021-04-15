Even with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the 84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Sale is going ahead today and tomorrow at the BC Livestock Yards.

Robert Gowans, President of the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association said when COVID hit last March and their sale scheduled for April, they had to hold it online which didn’t work that well.

“Last year COVID hit us in March and with our sale being in April, we actually canceled the sale as we traditionally do it in person. We did have a bull sale last year but it was an online sale only but it didn’t work as well. People still like to get out and see the animals they’re purchasing, so this year we thought if we could at least get the bulls to the sale yard and if they are there for a couple of days, people can get around, have a look at them, and even if they’re not comfortable with staying here on Friday to bid, because we are limited to the number of people that can actually get in the sale ring to bid that they can bid online because the sale is also broadcasted online DLMS which is an online cattle market.”

We asked Gowans what the numbers look like for sellers at this year’s sale.

“There are approximately 60 entries here which is down considerably. I think we were closer to even last year one hundred or a little under a hundred and if we go back a few years, probably 140 would be more of a number at this sale. As far as contributors, there’s probably a dozen.”

Today there will be a small show where the judge will come and select what he determines to be the best animals that are consigned and from that, it will establish a sale order for tomorrow’s sale starting at 11.

Gowans said all COVID-19 protocols during the 84th Annual Bull Sale are in place today and tomorrow at the BC Livestock Yards in Williams Lake.