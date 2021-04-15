The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Cariboo Region.

This includes the San Jose River, Baker Creek, Nazko River, West Road River, and tributaries around Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Prince George.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, a high-pressure ridge has set up across BC, bringing the first significant spell this freshet of seasonally hot weather. At higher elevations, the snowpack has not yet transitioned to snowmelt, but warmer temperatures expected for the rest of this week and the weekend may lead to snowpack ripening. Rivers at mid-elevations (900-1300m) are expected to see significant rises through Sunday. Some of these rivers include the San Jose River, Baker Creek, Nazko River, West Road River, and tributaries around the Cariboo, including in Quensel, Williams Lake, and the Chilcotin area.

The BC River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the advisory. The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates.