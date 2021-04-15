The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo is staying low as other areas of the province see sharp increases.

According to the newest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were only 3 new cases of COVID-19 in the Cariboo last week. Two of those were in Quesnel local health region, and one was in the Cariboo/Chilcotin region.

The same number of cases was reported last week but were distributed differently. The Quesnel, Cariboo/Chilcotin and 100 Mile House local health regions each had one new case two weeks ago.