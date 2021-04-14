The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened today (April 14) inside Arena 2 in Quesnel.

The day started with a ceremony that included a drumming circle by the Nazko Drummers, opening prayers and blessings, and a smudging ceremony.

Daryl Petsul, Quesnel Health Services Administrator, said it took a couple of weeks for them to move the clinic from G-R Baker Memorial Hospital to the arena.

He added that the move allowed them to accommodate higher numbers at any given time and Quesnel Vaccine Clinic Lead Vanessa Salmons said it has increased the size of the staff as well.

“At the hospital, we only had the capacity based on COVID restrictions and space to have 4 immunizers at any given time and we have the elasticity here at the arena to go between 6 to 12 immunizers depending on the amount of vaccine that we’re delivered each week.”

Petsul said before coming for your appointment you should have the following:

A piece of I.D.

Wear a mask.

Do not come to the clinic if symptomatic.

And wear some clothing that gives easy access to the upper arm.

Salmon added that they do have screeners and greeters to ensure that people have hand sanitized, have an appropriate mask, and do an appropriate screening so that clients that are coming to see us at the arena and the staff are COVID protected and safe during their time here together.