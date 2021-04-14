With warm temperatures in the forecast, the Cariboo Regional District will be keeping a close eye on any Spring freshet activity in the region.

CRD Manager of Communications, Chris Keam said they are always in contact with the Ministry of Transportation and the Provincial Coordination Centre in terms of keeping up to date where there may be areas of concern.

“At this point, we don’t have any specific areas that we’re worried about for imminent flooding but in the next few days, the next week or two, it’s quite likely that we will have places that become subject to groundwater and overland flooding.”

When the freshet begins Keam wanted to remind the public to stay clear of any fast running water.

“It only takes a couple of feet of fast-moving water to move a vehicle so we can imagine how easily and how quickly a riverbank can be washed out and it’s not always obvious that that’s the case. It is dangerous to get too close to fast-moving water at this point and we encourage people to not do that.”

Keam said the CRD does have free sand and sandbags throughout the region and they encourage people just to visit their website that has a whole section that’s dedicated to flood preparedness that includes a list of what current places they are available.