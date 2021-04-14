A new wildfire has been discovered in the Cariboo.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire was discovered near the Anahim Flats Reserve, around halfway between Alexis Creek and Stone. Helena Marken, Wildfire Information Officer, says the fire is around 35 hectares in size and the fire is now classified as being held. “That means that with the resources currently committed to the fire, sufficient suppression action has been taken so that the fire is likely to not spread beyond the existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasting conditions,” Marken explains, “Five BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene today working to put a 50-foot wet line around the perimeter.”

Marken says these types of fires in the spring are not unusual. “Grasses and other fuels are dead from the winter and haven’t had the chance to green up yet,” Marken says, “the fuels are dry and volatile. This combined with increasing temperatures and windy conditions can cause fires to quickly out of hand.”