With current and predicted weather conditions within the Cariboo Fire Centre, BC Wildfire Service encourages the public and industry personnel to exercise caution when conducting any outdoor burning.

The forecast calls for a drying trend and as the temperature increases, the grass cures, and dries, becoming extremely flammable especially in windy conditions.

There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Cariboo Fire Centre, however, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations.

Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must adhere to the following precautions:

Ensure that adequate resources are on hand to control the fire and stop it from spreading;

Never burn in windy conditions. Weather conditions can change quickly, and the wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires;

Create an appropriately sized fireguard around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves, and other combustible material, right down to the mineral soil;

Never leave a fire unattended;

Make sure that any fire is completely extinguished, and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.

Before lighting any fire, it’s advised to monitor the upcoming weather forecast and check with your local government to see if any local burning restrictions are in place.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717.

A burn registration number is not required to light a Category 2 open fire.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning and applicable regulations is available online: http://www.gov.bc.ca/ openfireregs