Williams Lake City Council has allocated funding to replace the sanitary main and storm main damaged by a recent landslide.

The two mains were damaged in the landslide along Frizzi Road that started on March 27th and 28th. A report delivered to council by Senior Engineering Technologist Jeff Bernardy says the sanitary main is extremely critical since it collects wastewater from a large portion of the Glendale and Frizzi Road areas, and uncontrolled flow of raw sewage to the environment would be disastrous. The report says the broken storm main is leaking onto the landslide debris requires immediate repair and long-term reinstatement.

Council allocated $315,000 from the General Reserve and $370,000 from the Sanitary Reserve to replace the two mains.

Mayor Walt Cobb said during the Council Meeting the city will have to monitor the water and sewer accounts. “We have reserves in them right now but there’s issues like this that have come up that are beyond our control”, Cobb said, “We may somewhere down the road need to look at number one, if we have anything more serious, we either got to look at increasing rates or borrowing money to do the job.”