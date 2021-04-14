Applications are now open for the Circuit Breaker business relief grant.

The grant provides eligible businesses with one-time funding to help with expenses such as rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance, and utilities.

Businesses affected by provincial health orders implemented on March 30th will be eligible to receive between $1,000 and $10,000.

To be eligible, a business is required to:

Confirm it has been affected by the recent provincial health orders

provide electronic banking information

confirm it is registered as a BC business

produce a business validation document, such as a business licence, liquor licence, notice of assessment or lease agreement

confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in BC.

Businesses that closed or had licenses revoked due to provincial health order non-compliance are not eligible for the grant. Applications will remain open until June 4th, 2021.