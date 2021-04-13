Todd Doherty took to social media with a message of his own after recieving a death threat that targeted his family. | Screengrab

(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow.com)

Cariboo – Prince George MP Todd Doherty posted a message of his own to social media after receiving a threat that also reportedly targeted his family.

Doherty uploaded the video to Facebook and Twitter on Sunday, however, he did not go into detail on what the threat said.

“Today I received another threat. I want to send a message. I don’t run and I don’t hide. If you threaten or approach my family I will take appropriate action. That’s not a threat, that’s a promise,” he said.

“You’re angry. You’re frustrated. I completely understand. We all are. But don’t threaten my family.”

His office has issued a statement in response, in which Doherty says he and his family are safe and he thanked everyone for their support.

He has also notified the RCMP and House of Commons Protective Services.