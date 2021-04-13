BC Wildfire Service crews will assist BC Parks with an ecosystem restoration burn in the Churn Creek Protected Area.

It will cover close to 300 hectares on the west side of the Fraser River, about 10 kilometers southwest of the community of Dog Creek and 70 kilometers west of 100 Mile House.

Burning could begin as early as tomorrow and continue until April 16th.

BC Wildfire Service says smoke may be visible from nearby communities and that firefighters will closely monitor the fires at all times.

BC Parks is conducting this project as part of their ongoing grassland restoration efforts in Churn Creek.

Key objectives of this burn are to:

Restore open grasslands by reducing encroachment from juniper and conifer trees.

Reduce the wildfire severity.

Enhance wildlife habitat and forage for ungulates and increase biodiversity.