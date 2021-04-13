Photo of COVISHIELD Vials provided by Government of Ontario

The country’s first case of blood clotting from the AstraZeneca vaccine was reported today(Tuesday).

The Public Health Agency of Canada received a report of an individual living in Canada who experienced a very rare adverse event involving blood clots with low platelets.

This person is now at home recovering and has taken the COVISHIELD version of the vaccine.

In March health Canada said the Astrazeneca vaccine could not be given to adults under the age of 55 because of concerns of blood clotting.