(From the files of Catherine Garrett MYPGNow.com staff)

B.C. Health Officials have reported 3,289 cases of COVID-19 cases across the province over the weekend, including 125 in Northern Health and 299 in the Interior Health Region.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s total is now 112,829, with 9,937 active infections.

Doctor Henry says about 50 percent of cases province-wide now involve a variant of concern, primarily B.1.1.7.

Due to a data error, no variant of concern information was reported, she added.

Meanwhile, 368 people are in hospital and 121 are in intensive care.

“It’s not quite a record, but it’s close,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix during the briefing.

In addition, another 18 people have died B.C.-wide, as the death toll climbed to 1,513.

One person has passed away in the north, as 130 people have lost their lives since the onset of the pandemic.

15,900 people are under active public health monitoring.

Vaccinations continue to ramp up, as 1,112,101 people have now received at least one dose.

The province says people 65 and up can now register to book an appointment, and they will be notified when one becomes available.

101,216 people have recovered.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the healthcare system, 6 in long-term care and 7 in acute care.