The City of Quesnel has ordered a state of local emergency due to the risk of landslide within the area of Panorama Ridge.

In a news release, the City says they issued an Evacuation Order for 505 Panorama Ridge and an Evacuation Alert was issued to four adjoining properties located along Panorama Ridge.

Residents are being asked to stay away from emergency affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs for their own safety and for the safety of City crews.

Land movement is also being evaluated and monitored at Carson Elementary school on Graham Avenue where the City says land slippage has occurred outside of the fenced school field.

Any use of the trails by the public below Panorama Ridge is also forbidden.

The City of Quesnel is working closely with Emergency Management BC to monitor the situation and will provide updates when available.

Residents are encouraged to register for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding Evacuation Alerts and Orders.

If you see any land movement you’re asked to call City Hall 250-992-2111 or the Director of Emergency Services, Sylvain Gauthier 250-991-9738.