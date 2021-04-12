Summer-like temperatures are expected to arrive in the Cariboo later this week.

Lisa Erven, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, explained why this drastic change will be taking place.

“The first part of April started off a little cooler than normal so now we’re finally moving into a different weather regime. We have a ridge of High-Pressure building in the Province that’s going to bring a mild air mass with it. Throughout this week we’re going to see temperatures climb by a few degrees each day.”

We asked Erven if this change in temperatures is usual for this time of year.

“Spring is such an interesting season”, Erven said, “it’s that transition from Winter to Summer and so these Spring months the Cariboo can expect to see any kind of weather and now this week we’re getting a glimpse of Summer so yes it’s very typical for this time of year.”

Erven says the ridge is going to build in the region this week causing the temperatures to increase right through the week with temperatures looking like they’ll peak around Saturday. Once we get beyond Saturday a little bit of uncertainty enters the forecast but it looks as though we’ll be sitting in and around near normal or even a few degrees above normal early next week.

Today (April 12) it should reach 9, tomorrow high of 12, and by the time we get to Thursday and Friday, highs should be in the 15 to 17 range, and by Saturday it looks like we’ll reach 20 degrees.