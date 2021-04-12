100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle incident yesterday April 11th) in the 130 Mile area just north of Lac La Hache.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said when they arrived crews observed a recreational vehicle that had left the Highway and went down an embankment and came to a rest in some standing water where the San Jose is.

“There was an occupant still left in the recreational vehicle. That individual could not get out of the vehicle without our assistance due to the vehicle being due to it being lodged in the water. We were able to extricate them out the back window with a ladder and passed the occupant onto BC Ambulance Service who assessed this individual.”

100 Mile House RCMP also attended the scene